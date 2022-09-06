ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Msibi 'to resume party work'
NPA withdraws double murder charges against ex-MEC
By Mandla Khoza and Nomazima Nkosi - 06 September 2022 - 07:26
ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi will resume his duties today, say party leaders in the province.
Yesterday, the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela released Msibi along with his five co-accused after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the double murder charges against them...
ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Msibi 'to resume party work'
NPA withdraws double murder charges against ex-MEC
ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi will resume his duties today, say party leaders in the province.
Yesterday, the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela released Msibi along with his five co-accused after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the double murder charges against them...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos