Villagers and pupils stranded as rain floods bridges
'We need a proper bridge, 700 learners cross makeshift one daily'
By Mandla Khoza - 10 February 2023 - 07:35
Scores of people, including pupils, were trapped in their villages on Thursday morning as the overnight downpour flooded nine bridges connecting them to town.
People from 20 villages around Mpumalanga’s Nkomazi municipality were severely affected by heavy rains which started two weeks ago killing two people and worsened on Wednesday night. This saw almost 1,000 pupils not being able to cross bridges that would normally link them to various schools in other villages and Malelane town...
Villagers and pupils stranded as rain floods bridges
'We need a proper bridge, 700 learners cross makeshift one daily'
Scores of people, including pupils, were trapped in their villages on Thursday morning as the overnight downpour flooded nine bridges connecting them to town.
People from 20 villages around Mpumalanga’s Nkomazi municipality were severely affected by heavy rains which started two weeks ago killing two people and worsened on Wednesday night. This saw almost 1,000 pupils not being able to cross bridges that would normally link them to various schools in other villages and Malelane town...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos