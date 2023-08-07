Metro police vows to fight fire with fire
Joburg metro police were greeted by gunfire when they tried to raid a shack occupied by illegal miners (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2023-08-02-sowetan--deal-with-zama-zamas/) yesterday.
The officers, in the company of the media and the city’s officials, had to fire back when a group of zama zamas emerged from a shack in Matholesville, a township in Roodepoort on the West Rand...
