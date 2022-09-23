Council workers show Steve Tshwete mayor the door
Predecessor's 'sins' haunt incumbent
23 September 2022 - 07:24
The Steve Tshwete municipal mayor had to leave his office in a huff after employees threatened to down tools if he continued to occupy his position.
The workers claimed that mayor Mhlonishwa Masilela had been supportive of former acting mayor Thoko Zulu, who was accused of abusing the funds of the Mpumalanga municipal by hiring personal bodyguards. ..
