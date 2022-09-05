The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn double murder charges against former Mpumalanga agricultural MEC Mandla Msibi and five others.
This came out in court on Monday when judge Brian Mashile of the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela released Msibi along with his co-accused Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli. They had been out on bail after being accused of the double murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August last year at a shisanyama in Mbombela.
They were arrested on October 11 after handing themselves to the Nelspruit police station.
There had been a tight security outside the court and the police had been monitoring the situation and blocked entrance to the court while ANC supporters, mostly from Pienaar outside Hazyview where Msibi hails, sang Struggle songs.
Mashile's announcement sent waves of celebrations throughout the court gallery. The NPA has not yet explained why it withdrew its case.
Some of the people who came to support Msibi were current MEC for social development and deputy provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, former health MEC Gillion Mashego and former MEC for community safety security and liaisons Pat Ngomane.
Msibi is the current ANC treasurer in Mpumalanga. He lost his MEC position after premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane fired him two days after he was charged.
This is a developing story.
NPA withdraws double murder charges against Msibi, co-accused
Image: SUPPLIED
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn double murder charges against former Mpumalanga agricultural MEC Mandla Msibi and five others.
This came out in court on Monday when judge Brian Mashile of the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela released Msibi along with his co-accused Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli. They had been out on bail after being accused of the double murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August last year at a shisanyama in Mbombela.
They were arrested on October 11 after handing themselves to the Nelspruit police station.
There had been a tight security outside the court and the police had been monitoring the situation and blocked entrance to the court while ANC supporters, mostly from Pienaar outside Hazyview where Msibi hails, sang Struggle songs.
Mashile's announcement sent waves of celebrations throughout the court gallery. The NPA has not yet explained why it withdrew its case.
Some of the people who came to support Msibi were current MEC for social development and deputy provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, former health MEC Gillion Mashego and former MEC for community safety security and liaisons Pat Ngomane.
Msibi is the current ANC treasurer in Mpumalanga. He lost his MEC position after premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane fired him two days after he was charged.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos