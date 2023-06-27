Six people lost their lives in a crash involving a Toyota Avanza and a truck on the R555 road between Ogies and Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
According to Mpumalanga department of community safety security and liaison, spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, the vehicles were involved in a side swipe collision.
“The driver of the Avanza seemingly lost control and the vehicle collided into the truck,” said Moeti.
All six people who lost their lives in the crash were occupants of the Toyota Avanza, including the driver. They were all declared dead at the scene.
“The truck driver escaped with minor injuries,” said Moeti.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, four people, including a 13-year-old, died after a their Toyota Fortuner crashed into a donkey and overturned on the N4 Schoemanskloof road near Bambi, Mpumalanga.
“The investigation into the two crashes is already ongoing. However, dangerous overtaking can not be ruled out,” said Moeti
Ten people die in two separate crashes in Mpumalanga
Police are investigating causes of the accidents
