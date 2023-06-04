At least 11 people died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long distance bus on the R61 between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation said a CitiLiner Bus and Toyota Quantum had collided.
“Reported fatalities now is at 11 occupants from the Quantum.”
At least 11 killed in crash between bus and minibus taxi in Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
