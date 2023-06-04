×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

At least 11 killed in crash between bus and minibus taxi in Eastern Cape

By Staff Reporter - 04 June 2023 - 18:19
At least 11 people have died after a Toyota Quantum mini bus taxi and long distance bus collided on the R61 between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon.
At least 11 people have died after a Toyota Quantum mini bus taxi and long distance bus collided on the R61 between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon.
Image: SUPPLIED

At least 11 people died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long distance bus on the R61 between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape on Sunday. 

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said a CitiLiner Bus and Toyota Quantum had collided.

“Reported fatalities now is at 11 occupants from the Quantum.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death