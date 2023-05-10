WATCH | Drunk, speeding cop killed our son, alleges family
Officer ‘left crash victim to die like a dog’
An East Rand family is distraught after their 22-year-old son was killed and his relative injured, allegedly by a drunk police officer who ploughed into them at high speed with a state vehicle.
Two weeks after the tragic incident and despite claims that the cop was intoxicated and beer bottles were found in his police vehicle that night, police and the watchdog body, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), are yet to meet the family of Kamokgelo Gama...
