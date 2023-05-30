A 55-year-old Cape Town driver has been arrested for culpable homicide after a bus he was driving collided with a delivery vehicle and a minibus on Tuesday.
The accident happened on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchell’s Plain at about 7.30am.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the driver is set appear in the court.
“This office can confirm that five children between the ages seven and 11 succumbed to injuries,” said Twigg.
Cape Town driver arrested for culpable homicide after five children killed in collision
Image: Supplied
A 55-year-old Cape Town driver has been arrested for culpable homicide after a bus he was driving collided with a delivery vehicle and a minibus on Tuesday.
The accident happened on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchell’s Plain at about 7.30am.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the driver is set appear in the court.
“This office can confirm that five children between the ages seven and 11 succumbed to injuries,” said Twigg.
Five schoolchildren die in collision between bakkie, delivery vehicle and minibus in Cape Town
“The 55-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide and will appear in Mitchell’s Plain magistrate's court once he has been charged.
“We can also confirm that two children, six and 15-years-old, were transported to hospital for medical treatment.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos