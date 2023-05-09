Several schoolchildren were injured when two minibus taxis collided, one of them overturning, on Windermere Road in Morningside, Durban.
Ambulance service Emer-G-Med said the accident occurred just after 7am on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the pupils' injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
“They were treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to various hospitals,” he said.
He said the exact cause of the crash was not known and was being investigated by the police.
In a separate accident, 12 people were injured when three vehicles collided on the N2 northbound, near Sea View, Durban.
Van Reenen said the injured were treated on the scene and taken to various hospitals.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by police, he said.
TimesLIVE
Pupils injured in Durban taxi crash
Image: Supplied
Several schoolchildren were injured when two minibus taxis collided, one of them overturning, on Windermere Road in Morningside, Durban.
Ambulance service Emer-G-Med said the accident occurred just after 7am on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the pupils' injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
“They were treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to various hospitals,” he said.
He said the exact cause of the crash was not known and was being investigated by the police.
In a separate accident, 12 people were injured when three vehicles collided on the N2 northbound, near Sea View, Durban.
Van Reenen said the injured were treated on the scene and taken to various hospitals.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by police, he said.
TimesLIVE
KZN minibus taxi crash leaves two dead and several injured
Teenager's arm severed in minibus taxi crash in Hilton
WATCH | Forty-seven vehicles involved in Durban's M41 crash
Five people die in multiple vehicle crash on N3 in Free State
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos