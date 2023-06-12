Whether you’re involved in a bumper bashing or a more serious crash; whether you’re a driver, passenger or even an onlooker, a road accident is an upsetting situation in which to find yourself.
Here is what to do when you get over the initial shock:
1. Stop your car and stay at the scene
Firstly, stop your vehicle and, in the interest of road safety, switch on your hazards to warn other drivers. Climb out of your car if it is safe to do so and check if anyone has been hurt. If possible, move any cars that are disrupting traffic – but make sure you document their position on the road first, either by photographing the scene or marking the road with chalk or spray paint.
If commuters or pedestrians have been injured, or if property has been damaged, it is road law in South Africa to remain at the scene of an accident until the police have arrived.
2. Help anyone who has been hurt
While you can only be criminally charged for causing the crash and any resulting injuries, as a bystander you have a moral obligation to help someone who has been hurt in a road accident. Help includes contacting an ambulance or rescue unit, even if the injuries do not appear to be serious. It’s critical that you don’t move the injured party and that you do not administer first aid unless you are qualified to do so.
What to do in a car accident
Whether you’re involved in a bumper bashing or a more serious crash; whether you’re a driver, passenger or even an onlooker, a road accident is an upsetting situation in which to find yourself.
Here is what to do when you get over the initial shock:
1. Stop your car and stay at the scene
Firstly, stop your vehicle and, in the interest of road safety, switch on your hazards to warn other drivers. Climb out of your car if it is safe to do so and check if anyone has been hurt. If possible, move any cars that are disrupting traffic – but make sure you document their position on the road first, either by photographing the scene or marking the road with chalk or spray paint.
If commuters or pedestrians have been injured, or if property has been damaged, it is road law in South Africa to remain at the scene of an accident until the police have arrived.
2. Help anyone who has been hurt
While you can only be criminally charged for causing the crash and any resulting injuries, as a bystander you have a moral obligation to help someone who has been hurt in a road accident. Help includes contacting an ambulance or rescue unit, even if the injuries do not appear to be serious. It’s critical that you don’t move the injured party and that you do not administer first aid unless you are qualified to do so.
Fidelity promises to pay for bakkie repairs, declines to explain delay
3. Get the details
Record the information of everyone involved in the crash, including personal details, vehicle registration numbers, tow-truck information and insurance details. Take note of all road names, landmarks, intersections and robots, as you will have to draw a sketch and description of the accident on your police report, and for insurance purposes.
Ensure that you get the full names, ID number, registration numbers, address and cellphone numbers and other telephone contact details of any of the drivers involved. This also includes any car details such as their make, model and colour of the other vehicle also the date and time of the crash and details of any eyewitnesses.
4. Report the accident
Inform the police within 24 hours of the road accident. If the police come to the scene, don’t move anything until they say you may. Ensure that you get an Accident Report (AR) number, as this is needed for any insurance claim or third party claim you may lodge.
– The Automobile Association of SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos