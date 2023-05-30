Five schoolchildren die in collision between bakkie, delivery vehicle and minibus in Cape Town
Five children died on their way to school after a bus, a delivery vehicle and a minibus taxi collided on Tuesday in Cape Town.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene at AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain after 8am. “Medics found a bakkie upright in the middle of the road. Several children believed to be aged between 13 and 16, were seen scattered some distance away.”
It appeared the children were being transported in the bakkie.
“Medics assessed the children and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was in critical condition with numerous injuries.
A terrible accident this morning in Mitchells Plain involving a bakkie transporting school kids and a bus. The pictures are graphic and kids have died 💔 pic.twitter.com/JLTwnEWu8z— Veve (@LudidiVelani) May 30, 2023
“Paramedics treated the critical patient and provided him with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital.
“The details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said Mitchells Plain SAPS had registered a culpable homicide case after “a fatal crash which claimed the lives of five children”.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” said Twigg.
Just in: Five school children have been killed in a crash on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/MGeaUJdRAi— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 30, 2023
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed “the city’s deepest condolences to the families of the children” involved in the crash which “led to the tragic death of several scholars on their way to school.
“This is a terrible, dark day in our city. As a parent, my heart breaks for those who will not see their children return home from school today. While it can never restore the lives so tragically taken, we trust that authorities will establish the full facts surrounding this incident so that there may be accountability for any wrongdoing.”
TimesLIVE