Five schoolchildren die in collision between bakkie, delivery vehicle and minibus in Cape Town

Five children died on their way to school after a bus, a delivery vehicle and a minibus taxi collided on Tuesday in Cape Town.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene at AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain after 8am. “Medics found a bakkie upright in the middle of the road. Several children believed to be aged between 13 and 16, were seen scattered some distance away.”

It appeared the children were being transported in the bakkie.

“Medics assessed the children and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was in critical condition with numerous injuries.