Seven dead in Glebelands Hostel shooting

03 June 2023 - 13:11
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Seven people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Seven men died in a shooting at the Glebelands Hostel in Durban on Saturday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police said police at Umlazi have opened a docket “containing seven counts of murder and two attempted murders” after a shooting incident that claimed seven lives at the hostel in the early hours. 

“At 2.45am this morning, nine men aged between 20 and 40 were consuming alcohol in a room at block 57 at the Glebelands Hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them before fleeing the scene.” a police statement read.

“Seven of the victims died on the scene while two were transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

“Detectives from the provincial task team have been instructed to probe the incident. Anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or use the MySAPS app.” 

TimesLIVE

