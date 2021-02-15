Three teens shot at notorious Durban hostel a day after wanted 'hitman' is arrested

One day after police arrested a “wanted hitman” for a spate of murders at the notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday, three teenagers were shot and wounded in their room by an unknown gunman.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said charges of attempted murder are being investigated.

“It is alleged that on February 13 at 10.20am, three victims aged between 14 and 18 were in their room at Glebelands hostel when they were shot by [an] unknown suspect.

“They sustained arm injuries and were taken to hospital. The motive for the attack is unknown.”

On Sunday, Mbele said police officers had “successfully arrested wanted hitman Thobani Kwazikwakhe Mahobo, 35, also known as Laqhasha”.

He appeared at the Umlazi magistrate's court on two counts of murder and was remanded in police custody until February 22.