'I now understand why Mugabe banned NGOs,' says Kenny Kunene

Despite coming under attack for conducting “illegal” raids in Johannesburg buildings during his two-day stint as acting mayor, Patriotic Alliance secretary Kenny Kunene says he would do it again because he has a mandate from his voters.

Kunene told TimesLIVE the reaction of some NGOs to his raids made him understand why the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe banned some civil society organisations in his country.

Kunene waged a war on hijacked buildings in the Joburg CBD when he stood in for mayor Kabelo Gwamanda who was out of the city. Despite several NGOs and humans rights organisations condemning the “unlawful raids” Kunene has vowed to continue with them as he attempts to “clean up the city”.

“We are presenting it officially to the mayoral committee, it needs to be a priority of the government of local unity. We can’t complain about revenue loss yet we have over 1,700 buildings that have been taken over by criminal syndicates who collect money from our people,” said Kunene.