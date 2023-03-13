×

Columnists

JRA needs to rev up maintenance

SOWETAN | Fix Joburg's broken road infrastructure

By Sowetan - 13 March 2023 - 09:35

The state of Joburg’s road infrastructure is in such a deplorable condition that only 5% of the city’s bridges are classified as good or very good.

More than 90% of the bridges are either fair, poor or very poor, according to the annual report of the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA), the city’s entity responsible for road maintenance...

