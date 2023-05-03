×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cat-and-mouse games delay voting for new Joburg mayor

Joburg council descends into chaos with several breaks

03 May 2023 - 07:08
Mpho Koka Journalist

Five caucus breaks in seven hours, delays, thumb-twiddling inside the chamber and then an adjournment for a special council sitting convened to elect a new Johannesburg mayor. 

These were the events that punctuated yesterday's City of Johannesburg council meeting which ended in a postponement to Friday for another attempt to find a replacement for former mayor Thapelo Amad...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi