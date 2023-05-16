Malema admitted the PA was the kingmaker in the coalition government in Johannesburg, saying political parties can't do anything without them.
'Ex-convicts were elected in daylight': Malema takes a jab at McKenzie and Kunene
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at Patriotic Alliance (PA) leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene, calling them “mabantiti” (convicts).
Speaking during a press briefing after the EFF's central command team meeting, Malema said ex-convicts McKenzie and Kunene “were elected in daylight” to create a crisis in the coalition government in Johannesburg.
“Our people even elected mabantiti (convicts) to go into the council. Ex-convicts were elected in daylight. That bantiti (Kunene), once he is elected to be in council, he meets the requirement of being a mayor. That's why that ex-prisoner is an acting mayor (of Johannesburg) because he qualifies. Once he qualifies to be a counsellor, he qualifies to be an acting mayor or even a full mayor,” said Malema.
“The other ex-prisoner (McKenzie) was the mayor in a small town. He thought he was going to be a celebrity [until] he realised the distance was too much. He resigned and came back and then when he comes back he wants to disrupt Kenny. He thought being a mayor was child's play.”
Acting Johannesburg mayor to oversee evictions in hijacked building in CBD
Kunene said he would not stoop to Malema's level of insults and name-calling.
“I have unlearned the politics of insults and name-calling. We are trying to establish a new brand of politics called 'real-time delivery'. We cannot change our past, Julius Malema, but we can bring change now. A change that is hurting old politicians. We are busy,” he said.
Speaking on 702, Kunene said: “I went to prison. I committed crimes. I was a gangster. I came back and South Africans embraced me.
“They forgave me, except for the haters who want to use my past for their own selfish and negative agendas.”
