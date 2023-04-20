×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC prepares to give Joburg another Al-Jama-ah mayor

Amad asked to resign to keep coalition intact

20 April 2023 - 07:00
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The ANC in the City of Johannesburg is likely to field another Al-Jama-ah councillor, Kabelo Gwamanda, as the next mayor.

Two sources who are part of the negotiations told Sowetan yesterday on Wednesday that the ANC had put Gwamanda’s name forward in anticipation of current mayor Thapelo Amad’s resignation following a resolution of the coalition...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi