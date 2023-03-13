×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City explores sources of funding

Crumbling city bridges overwhelm JRA's budget

13 March 2023 - 07:03
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Joburg bridges are falling apart with at least 90% found to be in a poor condition.

This is according to the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), which says out of the 902 bridges that have been inspected, 68 require urgent rehabilitation and reconstruction. Joburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene said the cost of fixing the 68 bridges was estimated at R1,2bn – which is more than half of JRA annual budget of R2.2bn. The city also needs R405m to resurface at least 300kms of the city’s roads...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...