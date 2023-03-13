City explores sources of funding
Crumbling city bridges overwhelm JRA's budget
Joburg bridges are falling apart with at least 90% found to be in a poor condition.
This is according to the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), which says out of the 902 bridges that have been inspected, 68 require urgent rehabilitation and reconstruction. Joburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene said the cost of fixing the 68 bridges was estimated at R1,2bn – which is more than half of JRA annual budget of R2.2bn. The city also needs R405m to resurface at least 300kms of the city’s roads...
