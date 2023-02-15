A field ranger is among three suspects who appeared at the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and for trespassing at the Kruger National Park.
According to a police report, information was gathered from the Skukuza stock theft unit about suspects who were planning to enter the park to commit crime.
The three were apprehended on February 11 2023.
“A search at Numbi gate and Pretoriuskop section was carried out with the assistance of a South African National Parks (SANParks) helicopter. A Toyota Hilux bakkie driven by a field ranger was stopped and searched. The team discovered two men hiding underneath a cover at the back of the bakkie ,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
Preliminary investigations suggest Bright Mashele, 36, a field ranger employed by SANParks, allegedly smuggled the two men into the park through Numbi gate. The two were identified as Collen Mathebula, 32, and Casper Mlambo, 30.
Field ranger arrested at Kruger National Park
Image: Game Rangers Association of SA
A hunting rifle without a serial number and ammunition were found hidden behind a seat. Two knives were also found inside the bakkie.
“The two suspects reportedly failed to produce entrance permits and were arrested together with the driver .
“The three were charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and two were charged for trespassing in the park. All items, including the vehicle, were seized for investigation. The vehicle is believed to have been used in the commission of crime,” said Mohlala.
Mashele and Mathebula were granted bail of R15,000 each.
Mlambo’s bail hearing was postponed due to investigations revealing he has previous convictions. His formal bail hearing will be held on Wednesday..
