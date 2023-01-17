Three poachers found with rhino horns sentenced to lengthy jail terms

The Skukuza regional court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced three Mozambicans to lengthy jail terms after finding them guilty of poaching-related offences in the Kruger National Park.
Lawrence Makamu, 28, George Miyanga, 48, and Nulo Burro, 31, were convicted of trespassing, contravention of the Immigration Act, possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit illegal poaching, killing of a black rhino, two counts of the killing of a white rhino, possession of ammunition and possession of two hunting knives.
On June 30 last year, the three men illegally entered the park in the Malelane section and killed a black rhino.
They did not exit the park until July 1 when rangers heard gunshots around the Malelane section and started searching for the suspects using a helicopter.
“They found another two white rhinos killed, and continued with the search and found Makamu, Miyanga and Burro hiding with six fresh rhino horns, firearms, two hunting knives and four live rounds of ammunition,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
She said in aggravation of the sentence, the court took into consideration that the suspects did not only kill a white rhino, they also killed a black rhino which is regarded as a critically endangered species.
During sentencing, the court considered that Muyanga had a previous conviction of illegal poaching and sentenced him to 33 years’ imprisonment while Makamu and Burro were each sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment.
“The NPA acknowledges the collaboration displayed by the investigating officer and the prosecutor. Poaching is a threat to the economy,” Nyuswa said.
