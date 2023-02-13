Mpumalanga and Limpopo have seen heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing deep flooding and affecting parts of the Kruger National Park due to overflowing rivers.
Expect more flooding, thunderstorms this week, says weather service
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez
Downpours are expected to continue battering Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday, and heavier thunderstorms are forecast to hit Gauteng and the North West later this week.
The SA Weather Service on Monday forecast an accumulation of 100mm to 200mm of rainfall for Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Monday and Tuesday.
This is due to a fresh rain system that is moving into Zimbabwe on Monday and expected to go west this week, said forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.
But severe impact may continue until Tuesday, especially in Mopani and Vhembe districts in Limpopo, said Thobela.
These rains will place great strain on disaster management and emergency personnel.
Thunderstorms are also expected to develop over Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West on Thursday. This will bring heavy rainfall and cause flooding.
Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are still forecast for the rest of the week in a large portion of the country.
“The SA Weather Service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to these weather systems and will issue updates as required,” Thobela said.
Mpumalanga and Limpopo have seen heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing deep flooding and affecting parts of the Kruger National Park due to overflowing rivers.
“The escarpment and lowveld regions of Limpopo and particularly Mpumalanga have borne the brunt of the flooding, with the southern half of the Kruger National Park particularly affected.
“Many low-water bridges and causeways, including the Crocodile Bridge and ... at Lower Sabie camp, are flooded. Numerous roads, including the main road linking Skukuza to Lower Sabie, are closed due to flood damage,” said Thobela.
The recent rainfalls also caused flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, measuring 242mm between Saturday and Sunday morning in Charters Creek, St Lucia.
Tshivhase Tea Estate in Venda, Limpopo, received 294mm of rainfall on Friday into Saturday morning.
“Furthermore, the public is urged and encouraged to regularly follow weather forecasts on television and radio,” the weather service said.
