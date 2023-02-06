During apartheid, filmmaker Jamie Uys put together a movie, The Gods must be crazy, about how animals interacted among themselves and nature. The film was a huge success locally and encouraged visits to the Kruger National Park.
We need something similar to create a buzz and excitement that will be showcased across the world via a myriad of viewing platforms that exist today such as Netflix. This expedition to hook international tourists is worth considering.
But first we need to elevate our standards of security and become world champions at offering awesome service levels. It’s not rocket science. A dedicated minister can drive the idea and turn it into reality.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Market Kruger National Park as a tourism gem
Image: Kyle Lewin
We are sitting with a piece of real estate that is worth its size in gold.
The Kruger National Park...larger than some countries on this planet, has unexplored tourist potential...the trick is to attract those who prefer to go to Kenya and Tanzania to cheque out the wildlife.
The Kruger can attract the haves and the have-nots from across the globe, bringing with them much-needed foreign currency.
The minister of tourism needs to look at the bigger picture...marketing this part of our country as a bucket list holiday across the globe.
READER LETTER | Politicians promises are recycled
During apartheid, filmmaker Jamie Uys put together a movie, The Gods must be crazy, about how animals interacted among themselves and nature. The film was a huge success locally and encouraged visits to the Kruger National Park.
We need something similar to create a buzz and excitement that will be showcased across the world via a myriad of viewing platforms that exist today such as Netflix. This expedition to hook international tourists is worth considering.
But first we need to elevate our standards of security and become world champions at offering awesome service levels. It’s not rocket science. A dedicated minister can drive the idea and turn it into reality.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos