Several roads in the southern parts of Kruger National Park have been closed due to heavy rains.
Visitors cannot access the Crocodile River Bridge Gate and the Malelane Gate due to flooding of the river and several bridges are under water.
South African National Parks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said guests are advised not to travel on roads which have been closed and not to cross low-water bridges as the danger of being washed away is high. Visitors are also asked to stay on tar and avoid gravel roads.
“The rain forecast for today [Thursday] is high. Caution should be exercised at all times on the roads.
“Guests who need to postpone their booking will be given the option of an immediate date change or a credit on their profile to use at a later date."
Kruger Park's Crocodile and Malelane gates inaccessible due to flooding
Image: SANParks
For enquiries, visitors can contact camps directly or the park administration offices on 013 735 4000.
