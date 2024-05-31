He further took a jab at Rise Mzansi, which is led by Songezo Zibi. “There were lots of people in the media who told us Rise Mzansi is going to take over from the DA. They said Bosa [Build One SA, led by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane] was the new kid on the block, but when you look at the score board that’s not true,” he said.
Steenhuisen said they would wait for the counting to conclude before they would decide who to go into a coalition with. At noon on Friday, 60.05% of votes were counted.
The ANC had garnered 41.88% votes, DA is the second biggest party with 23.11%, while MK Party had overtaken the EFF to become the third biggest party in the country with 11.60% votes.
ActionSA's 2024 election results disappoint Steenhuisen
DA to look at coalition options
Image: Darryl Hammond
DA leader John Steenhuisen is disappointed by how ActionSA is performing in the 2024 general elections.
Steenhuisen told reporters at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand he does not believe that ActionSA will deliver on the promise they made to the Moonshot pact.
“I am quite disappointed with ActionSA. They told us they will bring 10.56% but it does not seem like that will materialise and it’s obviously disappointing, but honestly it’s still early, I think we have to wait for other results to come in,” Steenhuisen said.
The pact is the opposition's plan to come together in a bid to keep the ANC out of the Union Buildings after the elections.
He further took a jab at Rise Mzansi, which is led by Songezo Zibi. “There were lots of people in the media who told us Rise Mzansi is going to take over from the DA. They said Bosa [Build One SA, led by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane] was the new kid on the block, but when you look at the score board that’s not true,” he said.
Steenhuisen said they would wait for the counting to conclude before they would decide who to go into a coalition with. At noon on Friday, 60.05% of votes were counted.
The ANC had garnered 41.88% votes, DA is the second biggest party with 23.11%, while MK Party had overtaken the EFF to become the third biggest party in the country with 11.60% votes.
ANC takes early lead in Tshwane
'IFP not bothered by MK Party's votes run'
WATCH| IEC briefing on Friday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos