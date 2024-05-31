South Africa

ActionSA's 2024 election results disappoint Steenhuisen

DA to look at coalition options

By Herman Moloi - 31 May 2024 - 12:49
DA leader, John Steenhuisen.
DA leader, John Steenhuisen.
Image: Darryl Hammond

DA leader John Steenhuisen is disappointed by how ActionSA is performing in the 2024 general elections.

Steenhuisen told reporters at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand he does not believe that ActionSA will deliver on the promise they made to the Moonshot pact.

“I am quite disappointed with ActionSA. They told us they will bring 10.56% but it does not seem like that will materialise and it’s obviously disappointing, but honestly it’s still early, I think we have to wait for other results to come in,” Steenhuisen said. 

The pact is the opposition's plan to come together in a bid to keep the ANC out of the Union Buildings after the elections. 

He further took a jab at Rise Mzansi, which is led by Songezo Zibi. “There were lots of people in the media who told us Rise Mzansi is going to take over from the DA. They said Bosa [Build One SA, led by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane] was the new kid on the block, but when you look at the score board that’s not true,” he said. 

Steenhuisen said they would wait for the counting to conclude before they would decide who to go into a coalition with. At noon on Friday, 60.05% of votes were counted.

The ANC had garnered 41.88% votes, DA is the second biggest party with 23.11%, while MK Party had overtaken the EFF to become the third biggest party in the country with 11.60% votes.

ANC takes early lead in Tshwane

By 11am on Friday, the ANC was leading Tshwane, one of the heavily contested metros in Gauteng, by 193, 779 votes. It was followed by the DA with ...
News
2 hours ago

'IFP not bothered by MK Party's votes run'

IFP's Narend Singh says his party is not worried by the current election results which favour the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH| IEC briefing on Friday

The IEC briefed the media on progress made so far
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three
IEC Media Briefing