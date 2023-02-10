SANParks has also advised guests not to use gravel roads and stay on tar.
Four camps in Kruger National Park closed due to floods
Image: SANParks
Heavy rain in parts of Mpumalanga this week has led to the closure of four camps in the Kruger National Park (KNP).
The Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati camps are not accessible due to flooding.
After Thursday's update on road closures, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said some camps and roads in the southern part of the KNP remain closed.
KNP acting GM for commercial operations Hein Grobler said guests arriving at Talamati camp on Friday have been moved to Satara camp.
“Management is in communication with guests in these camps. No threat or danger to lives has been experienced in the park and we will try our best to continue to keep guests in the affected camps safe,” he said.
SANParks has also advised guests not to use gravel roads and stay on tar.
“Guests are further advised not to open or travel on roads which have been closed and not to cross low-water bridges as the dangers of being washed away remain high.”
Technical and ranger services have been assessing access and are working to find solutions.
“More heavy rain is expected today [Friday]. The teams will continue with assessments of affected camps and roads and updates will be communicated through social media as well as in person to the affected guests,” said KNP spokesperson Ike Phaahla.
Access gates into the KNP are open, except Crocodile Bridge.
Phaahla said the route directly from Lower Sabie to Skukuza remains inaccessible, while travelling between Satara and Skukuza or Lower Sabie is not possible.
“Guests are advised not to take chances and leave camp without checking with management and reception about the status of the roads they plan to travel on. The rain forecast for today [Friday] remains high, caution should be exercised at all times on the roads,” Phaahla said.
“Guests who have bookings in the four affected camps can contact those camps directly or central reservations for assistance to adjust their bookings while the camps are inaccessible.
“Guests who need to postpone bookings will be given the option of a date change or credit on their profile to use later.”
TimesLIVE
