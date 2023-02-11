Mthimkhulu said guests will not be able to travel to camps that have been evacuated. He advised those who have made bookings at the affected camps to amend their dates through central reservations number 012-428-9111.
He added that though there were no injuries or fatalities so far, there was an incident on Friday where a tourist's vehicle got stuck in the water at one of the bridges in the park.
“We would like to once again urge guests not to attempt to cross any bridges that are overflowing as the dangers of being washed away remain high. Guests are further advised not to open or travel on any roads which have been closed and not to use gravel roads.
“As a precautionary measure, the teams have closed gravel roads in the south as well as flagged camps since the fall of heavy rainson Wednesday evening. Meanwhile emergency teams are also closely monitoring the situation in the northern part of the park as rivers have also started rising in various parts of Limpopo,” said Mthimkhulu.
South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said heavy rains were being experienced over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
She said areas that are flooding in the Eastern Cape have had less rain over the past two days than earlier in the week.
Two missing in the Eastern Cape after being swept away in a bakkie
Parts of the country will only see rain subside on Wednesday: weather service
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
Two people are missing after heavy rains that swept away a bakkie carrying six people in the Eastern Cape.
Amathole district spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said the bakkie was swept away in Nqabarha, in the Mbhashe local municipality.
“While four of the occupants have been rescued, two have not yet been found. A joint district disaster management team including South African Police Service and divers are on site searching for the missing occupants.
“Disaster teams continue to be on high alert for any other related incidents. More incidents may be cited as we continue to receive reports. Communities are urged to remain vigilant on the roads and avoid crossing flooded areas, overflowing rivers and submerged bridges to save lives,” Msiwa said.
Evacuation has started at various facilities in the Kruger National Park (KNP) as heavy rain continues to fall.
KNP managing executive Oscar Mthimkhulu said disaster management teams are on high alert and evacuation of guests in Lower Sabi, Talamati, Crocodile Bridge and Biyamiti is under way.
Search and rescue mission for man swept away by Apies River in Pretoria
Mthimkhulu said guests will not be able to travel to camps that have been evacuated. He advised those who have made bookings at the affected camps to amend their dates through central reservations number 012-428-9111.
He added that though there were no injuries or fatalities so far, there was an incident on Friday where a tourist's vehicle got stuck in the water at one of the bridges in the park.
“We would like to once again urge guests not to attempt to cross any bridges that are overflowing as the dangers of being washed away remain high. Guests are further advised not to open or travel on any roads which have been closed and not to use gravel roads.
“As a precautionary measure, the teams have closed gravel roads in the south as well as flagged camps since the fall of heavy rainson Wednesday evening. Meanwhile emergency teams are also closely monitoring the situation in the northern part of the park as rivers have also started rising in various parts of Limpopo,” said Mthimkhulu.
South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said heavy rains were being experienced over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
She said areas that are flooding in the Eastern Cape have had less rain over the past two days than earlier in the week.
Family seek closure after teen swept away in flooded Mpumalanga river
Chiloane said Gauteng will see rain begin to subside from Sunday.
“Lowveld and escarpment of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga will only start seeing a drop on Wednesday,” she said, adding that more rain was expected over the Kruger National Park.
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called for residents to remain indoors and be extra vigilant on the roads due to heavy rains in the northern parts of the province.
Dube-Ncube said disaster management teams have been dispatched to areas that have been affected by heavy rains, which include eMfihlweni Royal Residence in Manguzi, the venue for the Umthayi Marula Festival, in the uMkhanyakude district.
“We appeal to our communities not to risk their lives but to stay indoors and not to risk travelling to festivals or public engagements because of the extreme weather conditions in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. We have teams on the ground who are on 24-hour standby and our road traffic inspectorate is diverting traffic in areas where roads and bridges have been flooded, especially in low-lying areas,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos