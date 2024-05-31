The ANC has lost the second spot to IFP in KwaZulu-Natal.
The five-month-old MK Party is still leading with 43.84%.
As at 6.30pm on Friday night, IFP was on 18.21% while the ANC had further dropped to 18.04%
ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday night said: "I think there are many things that made the new kid [MK Party] get these numbers and those things we need to go back and look at them.
"We can only be able to explain if we know...is it KwaMashu, is it ward 1...and which VD [voting district] and what is the profile and therefore what is the message.
"As I have also said, the new kid has surprised us. It has taken over from the IFP here in Gauteng in Kwa Mai Mai," she said, adding that the ANC had never contested the area as it had taken it as an IFP base.
"The voters there just turned things around. All those things need to be looked at and we'll be able to say how do we move forward, uniting our country, ensuring that there's tolerance of diversity and most importantly building a South African nation," Mokonyane said.
ANC loses second place to IFP in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: Veli Nhlapo
