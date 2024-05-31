South Africa

ANC loses second place to IFP in KwaZulu-Natal

31 May 2024 - 18:50
Sibongile Mashaba Deputy News Editor
Nomvula Mokonyane and Mkenke Kekana at the IEC national results Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand,
Nomvula Mokonyane and Mkenke Kekana at the IEC national results Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand,
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The ANC has lost the second spot to IFP in KwaZulu-Natal.

The five-month-old MK Party is still leading with 43.84%.

As at 6.30pm on Friday night, IFP was on 18.21% while the ANC had further dropped to 18.04% 

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday night said: "I think there are many things that made the new kid [MK Party] get these numbers and those things we need to go back and look at them.

"We can only be able to explain if we know...is it KwaMashu, is it ward 1...and which VD [voting district] and what is the profile and therefore what is the message.

"As I have also said, the new kid has surprised us. It has taken over from the IFP here in Gauteng in Kwa Mai Mai," she said, adding that the ANC had never contested the area as it had taken it as an IFP base.

"The voters there just turned things around. All those things need to be looked at and we'll be able to say how do we move forward, uniting our country, ensuring that there's tolerance of diversity and most importantly building a South African nation," Mokonyane said.

'IFP not bothered by MK Party's votes run'

IFP's Narend Singh says his party is not worried by the current election results which favour the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
9 hours ago

MK Party takes early lead in KZN

The MK Party, which is currently leading in KwaZulu-Natal, says it is confident it will run the province without being in a coalition.
News
1 day ago

MK results in KwaZulu-Natal surprise ANC

The ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane says the elections results from KwaZulu-Natal, which favour the new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, were beyond what the ...
News
4 hours ago

Zuma's party holds on to its strong lead in KZN

For the ANC to get 50% of the votes in KwaZulu-Natal, it would need to get the entire eThekwini vote.
News
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three
IEC Media Briefing