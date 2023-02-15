UCT moves online indefinitely as protest action continues

Protest action by students at the University of Cape Town has forced the institution to start the academic year online.
Elijah Moholola, UCT spokesperson, said they were shocked by the action as the university was always willing to sit down with student representation to negotiate.
The protest was sparked by dissatisfaction over the registration fee block which prevents indebted students from registering.
“It’s unfortunate the protest came on the eve of the start of the academic year. The history of the issue on the fee block is that the university has done significant work in meeting the students halfway,” Moholola said on eNCA.
The UCT Council approved changing the amended fee debt threshold from R1,000 to R10,000, enabling more students to register in 2023 despite their outstanding debt. This means students who owe less than R10,000 can register without being blocked.
Moholola said the university recognises the financial difficulties of students.
“For 2022, data shows at least R1.9bn (unaudited) was spent in providing financial aid support to UCT students.
“This amount is an increase of R100m compared to 2021. The support provided to students has increased in recent years, and close to 50% of undergraduate and 30% of postgraduate students receive funding support,” the university said in a statement.
Moholola said UCT has resorted to online classes indefinitely due to the protest.
The university said: “In light of the disruptions that occurred on February 13, and following a discussion with the broader leadership lekgotla, a decision has been taken to move the teaching and learning programme online with effect from February 14 until further notice.”
