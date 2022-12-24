Mampintsha, gqom musician and husband of Babes Wodumo, has died.
The 40-year-old star died on Saturday morning.
West Ink Records manager Sbu Ncube confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying an official statement would follow.
Record label Afrotainment released an official statement on Wednesday confirming speculation that the 40-year-old, whose real name is, Mandla Maphumulo, had been admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban.
Big Nuz member Mampintsha has died
Image: Instagram/Mampintsha
This after the star, who gained fame as part of musical group Big Nuz, suffered a minor stroke. It added the musician was under the supervision of doctors.
Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, have a child, known to fans as Sponge.
The pair tied the knot a year ago and their wedding was screened in a Showmax special, in addition to the reality TV show Uthando Lodumo.
This is a developing story.
