Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s son releases clothing merchandise, but is it legal?

Proud parents Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo have taken to social media to show off their son’s new “cool” merchandise.

The excited parents took to Instagram to reveal that their two-month-old son, whom they affectionately call “Sponge”, has a new baby clothing line inspired by Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob character.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, as well as their son’s one which already has close to 25k followers, the couple shared a picture of a colourful blue hoodie with baby SpongeBobs on it.

While the hoodie was mostly met by positive praise, some posed questions at the couple about potential copyright infringement, and whether they had the rights from Nickelodeon to use their well-known cartoon character.