S Mag

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s son releases clothing merchandise, but is it legal?

By Masego Seemela - 05 August 2021 - 11:20
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha boast about their son's new merch that has everyone talking.
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha boast about their son's new merch that has everyone talking.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Proud parents Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo have taken to social media to show off their son’s new “cool” merchandise.

The excited parents took to Instagram to reveal that their two-month-old son, whom they affectionately call “Sponge”, has a new baby clothing line inspired by Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob character.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, as well as their son’s one which already has close to 25k followers, the couple shared a picture of a colourful blue hoodie with baby SpongeBobs on it.

While the hoodie was mostly met by positive praise, some posed questions at the couple about potential copyright infringement, and whether they had the rights from Nickelodeon to use their well-known cartoon character.

Although the price of the hoodie is not specified, people who want to buy the SpongeBob inspired merch made for the "cooler kids of Mzansi" were advised by the couple to send a direct message to Sponge's Instagram to find out how they can get their hands on the new item. 

‘You want to be loved but dololo reception’: Actress Zola Nombona asks for relationship advice

Her industry friends weighed in with some guidance.
S Mag
6 days ago

Dineo Ranaka's surprise reveal of her newborn baby

The reality TV star shared the happy news on her social media.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Caster Semenya and wife expecting baby number two

The SA Olympic champion and partner seem to be over the moon by the news of their second pregnancy.
S Mag
1 week ago

Loyiso and Jennifer Bala welcome their third daughter

The singer and his better half seem to be beaming with joy at the birth of their newborn.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting