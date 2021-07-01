Speak out against abuse, Babes warns women
Babes Wodumo urges victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to find their voices and break their silence.
Babes Wodumo urges victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to find their voices and break their silence.
The singer and dancer, who made headlines a few years ago for being a GBV victim at the hands of the man who is now her husband, has made it clear that she’s very much happy in her marriage to Mampintsha...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.