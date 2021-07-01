Speak out against abuse, Babes warns women

Babes Wodumo urges victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to find their voices and break their silence.

The singer and dancer, who made headlines a few years ago for being a GBV victim at the hands of the man who is now her husband, has made it clear that she’s very much happy in her marriage to Mampintsha...