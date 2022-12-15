×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC gala dinner sold out with guests paying R1.2m to sit next to Ramaphosa

15 December 2022 - 14:47
Mpho Koka Journalist
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the stage to deliver the keynote address, 07 January 2022, at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC Galla Dinner fundraiser.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the stage to deliver the keynote address, 07 January 2022, at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC Galla Dinner fundraiser.
Image: Alaister Russell

The 55th ANC national conference gala dinner is sold out and exceeded its target of 300 guest with the most expensive table costing R1.2m to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Progressive Business Forum (PBF) convener Sipho Mbele said they were expecting more than 300 guests for the event on Thursday night at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

He said they had initially planned for just 300 people.

PBF is a programme of the ANC, mandated to promote and enhance liaison between government, the ANC and business. It functions under the auspices of the treasurer-general office.

Mbele said the silver seat ticket is the highest and costs R30,000 per person. The nickle seat costs R10,000 while the chrome and bronze seats cost R5,000 each per person.

Mbele said the higher the cost of the ticket the closer one is to the main stage.

“The demand for tickets is overwhelming and huge. We are stressing to make provision for extra people. We planned for 300 guests and now we have gone over that figure. We are overstretched. People are buying at the same time on our online system. We are planning on adding a few tables,’’ said Mbele.

The dinner takes place a day before the start of the party’s national elective conference.

While prices differ for the various table packages, the titanium package where Ramaphosa will be seated, is the first main table which consists of six seats, comes with a complimentary table at the dinner where the buyer can nominate seven guests, get five company representatives at all the business breakfasts during the conference, and an exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.

'Renewed ANC needs cash to support it'

For many outside the ANC, news that Bejani Chauke had emerged as the branches’ favourite to assume the role of the party’s treasurer-general at the ...
News
3 days ago

Mbele said seats have been sold out for the most expensive tables, including that of deputy president David Mabuza for which one must fork out R990,000 to sit at the platinum table. 

He said no seats would be added to for the most expensive tables.

The platinum package is the second main table and consists of six seats and comes with a complimentary table at the dinner where the buyer can nominate seven guests, get four company representatives at all business breakfasts during the conference, and an exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.

To share a gold table with national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and national co-ordinator Gwen Ramokgopa one must pay R760,000 per table.

There are four gold tables available.  

The gold package allows the buyer to nominate eight guests to be on the table, three company representatives at all business breakfasts during the conference, and an exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.

Mbele said the purpose of the event is to raise funds for the ANC and allow business people to network with each other.

He said business people, corporates, representatives of small, medium, and micro enterprises, NEC members and diplomats are expected to attend the event.

“This event is also to give business people an opportunity to network with the ANC,’’ he said.

The gala dinner starts at 7pm, with the keynote address to be delivered by Ramaphosa.

The conference kicks off on Friday and runs until Tuesday.

kokam@sowetan.co.za

Will the ANC be able to rebuild ahead of 2024?

The ANC heads into the crucial national elective conference this weekend burdened by warring factions and two presidential candidates who both have ...
News
12 hours ago

Soweto prepares kasi flavour for ANC delegates

While more than 3,000 delegates are expected to descend on Nasrec for the ANC’s national elective conference tomorrow, a number of B&Bs and ...
News
11 hours ago

Gauteng ANC 'firmly' behind Paul Mashatile

The ANC in Gauteng has expressed overwhelming support for deputy presidential hopeful Paul Mashatile.
News
9 hours ago

Dlamini-Zuma and Co to face disciplinary after defying ANC

“If I'm a member of the ANC and I don't want to comply with the rules of the ANC [then] I'm tired of being a member of the ANC. It's not about ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom