Mbele said seats have been sold out for the most expensive tables, including that of deputy president David Mabuza for which one must fork out R990,000 to sit at the platinum table.
He said no seats would be added to for the most expensive tables.
The platinum package is the second main table and consists of six seats and comes with a complimentary table at the dinner where the buyer can nominate seven guests, get four company representatives at all business breakfasts during the conference, and an exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.
To share a gold table with national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and national co-ordinator Gwen Ramokgopa one must pay R760,000 per table.
There are four gold tables available.
The gold package allows the buyer to nominate eight guests to be on the table, three company representatives at all business breakfasts during the conference, and an exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.
Mbele said the purpose of the event is to raise funds for the ANC and allow business people to network with each other.
He said business people, corporates, representatives of small, medium, and micro enterprises, NEC members and diplomats are expected to attend the event.
“This event is also to give business people an opportunity to network with the ANC,’’ he said.
The gala dinner starts at 7pm, with the keynote address to be delivered by Ramaphosa.
The conference kicks off on Friday and runs until Tuesday.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
ANC gala dinner sold out with guests paying R1.2m to sit next to Ramaphosa
Image: Alaister Russell
The 55th ANC national conference gala dinner is sold out and exceeded its target of 300 guest with the most expensive table costing R1.2m to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Progressive Business Forum (PBF) convener Sipho Mbele said they were expecting more than 300 guests for the event on Thursday night at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
He said they had initially planned for just 300 people.
PBF is a programme of the ANC, mandated to promote and enhance liaison between government, the ANC and business. It functions under the auspices of the treasurer-general office.
Mbele said the silver seat ticket is the highest and costs R30,000 per person. The nickle seat costs R10,000 while the chrome and bronze seats cost R5,000 each per person.
Mbele said the higher the cost of the ticket the closer one is to the main stage.
“The demand for tickets is overwhelming and huge. We are stressing to make provision for extra people. We planned for 300 guests and now we have gone over that figure. We are overstretched. People are buying at the same time on our online system. We are planning on adding a few tables,’’ said Mbele.
The dinner takes place a day before the start of the party’s national elective conference.
While prices differ for the various table packages, the titanium package where Ramaphosa will be seated, is the first main table which consists of six seats, comes with a complimentary table at the dinner where the buyer can nominate seven guests, get five company representatives at all the business breakfasts during the conference, and an exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.
'Renewed ANC needs cash to support it'
Mbele said seats have been sold out for the most expensive tables, including that of deputy president David Mabuza for which one must fork out R990,000 to sit at the platinum table.
He said no seats would be added to for the most expensive tables.
The platinum package is the second main table and consists of six seats and comes with a complimentary table at the dinner where the buyer can nominate seven guests, get four company representatives at all business breakfasts during the conference, and an exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.
To share a gold table with national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and national co-ordinator Gwen Ramokgopa one must pay R760,000 per table.
There are four gold tables available.
The gold package allows the buyer to nominate eight guests to be on the table, three company representatives at all business breakfasts during the conference, and an exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.
Mbele said the purpose of the event is to raise funds for the ANC and allow business people to network with each other.
He said business people, corporates, representatives of small, medium, and micro enterprises, NEC members and diplomats are expected to attend the event.
“This event is also to give business people an opportunity to network with the ANC,’’ he said.
The gala dinner starts at 7pm, with the keynote address to be delivered by Ramaphosa.
The conference kicks off on Friday and runs until Tuesday.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Will the ANC be able to rebuild ahead of 2024?
Soweto prepares kasi flavour for ANC delegates
Gauteng ANC 'firmly' behind Paul Mashatile
Dlamini-Zuma and Co to face disciplinary after defying ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos