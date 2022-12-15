Euro trips to camps at the beach: How teams are preparing for return of PSL

Their first match against Turkish top tier side Giresunspor ended in a 1-1 draw where Lindokuhle Mbatha was on the scoresheet for the South Africans.
AmaZulu
Usuthu have been preparing for their return to competitive football mostly at their base in Durban, but they recently went on a team-building exercises in Somopho Hills in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SuperSport United/Twitter
As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to resume after the seven-week break due to the 2022 Fifa World Cup, a number of teams have employed different strategies to prepare for the second half of the season.
Some clubs have taken their preparations outside South Africa while others have gone on team-building exercises.
SowetanLIVE sister publication, TimesLIVE takes a look at how some PSL teams have camped during the break:
TS Galaxy
The Rockets took their preparations to Europe and have been camping in Turkey.
During their stay, Galaxy have played three friendly matches against sides from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
AmaZulu
Usuthu have been preparing for their return to competitive football mostly at their base in Durban, but they recently went on a team-building exercises in Somopho Hills in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Team-building centre Somopho Hills is known for activities such as hiking, quad biking, paintball, camping and bird watching.
AmaZulu also played a friendly match against Motsepe Foundation Championship club Uthongathi FC.
Mamelodi Sundowns
The five-time Premiership defending champions kicked off their preparations at their base in Chloorkop before moving to Polokwane for their “special training camp”.
SuperSport United
SuperSport recently completed a training camp in Durban.
Other clubs
Kaizer Chiefs have been preparing at their base in Johannesburg, while it’s not clear if their rivals Orlando Pirates had any special plans.
Cape Town City have also been putting in hard work in the Cape, including playing friendlies where they gave their new Columbian signing Juan Camilo Zapata a run.
