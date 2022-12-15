×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Euro trips to camps at the beach: How teams are preparing for return of PSL

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 15 December 2022 - 14:31
SuperSport United players run on the beach during their training camp in Durban.
SuperSport United players run on the beach during their training camp in Durban.
Image: SuperSport United/Twitter

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to resume after the seven-week break due to the 2022 Fifa World Cup, a number of teams have employed different strategies to prepare for the second half of the season.

Some clubs have taken their preparations outside South Africa while others have gone on team-building exercises.

SowetanLIVE sister publication, TimesLIVE takes a look at how some PSL teams have camped during the break:

TS Galaxy

The Rockets took their preparations to Europe and have been camping in Turkey.

During their stay, Galaxy have played three friendly matches against sides from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Their first match against Turkish top tier side Giresunspor ended in a 1-1 draw where Lindokuhle Mbatha was on the scoresheet for the South Africans.

Galaxy’s second outing against Serie A club Sampdoria ended 5-1 in favour of the Italians with Bathusi Aubaas scoring the only goal for the PSL side.

Their meeting with Al-Batin FC of Saudi Arabia ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to a goal by veteran midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Galaxy play one more match against SG Dynamo of German on Thursday.

The Mpumalanga team will hope their camp and experience they gained in Turkey will help them change their fortunes in the DStv Premiership where they are in 12th place with 13 points from 12 outings.

They resume their league campaign away against Maritzburg United on Friday, December 30.

AmaZulu

Usuthu have been preparing for their return to competitive football mostly at their base in Durban, but they recently went on a team-building exercises in Somopho Hills in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Team-building centre Somopho Hills is known for activities such as hiking, quad biking, paintball, camping and bird watching.

AmaZulu also played a friendly match against Motsepe Foundation Championship club Uthongathi FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns

The five-time Premiership defending champions kicked off their preparations at their base in Chloorkop before moving to Polokwane for their “special training camp”.

SuperSport United

SuperSport recently completed a training camp in Durban.

Other clubs

Kaizer Chiefs have been preparing at their base in Johannesburg, while it’s not clear if their rivals Orlando Pirates had any special plans.

Cape Town City have also been putting in hard work in the Cape, including playing friendlies where they gave their new Columbian signing Juan Camilo Zapata a run.

Stop telling Hugo Broos who to call up, says Igesund

With many names, especially those of European-based players, being thrown around for incumbent Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos to call up, Gordon ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Manousaki impressed by new recruit Ochieng

Richards Bay coach Vasili Manousaki has revealed what new signing Ovella Ochieng is bringing to the club.
Sport
7 hours ago

Safa loses R20m Transnet backing for School of Excellence

In what will be a blow to development in domestic football, Transnet has pulled the plug on its longstanding sponsorship of Safa’s School of ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Maluleke could be the new Tembo at SuperSport

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained the role veteran midfielder Jabu Maluleke will play at the club.
Sport
1 day ago

My career has been a blessing, says Majoro

AmaZulu striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has been a regular feature of the PSL era and as his career is in the twilight stages, he's content with how it ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom