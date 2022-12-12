GTA CEO Sthembiso Dlamini said Gauteng has a highly professional and advanced sector in terms of hosting meetings, incentive trips, conferences and exhibitions.
“Events like the ANC elective conference and recent World Congress of Constitutional Law have been and will be hosted to the highest standards, earning us a reputation as one of the most popular conferencing destinations,” Dlamini said.
The authority recognised the impact major events continued to have on the economy, especially supporting SMMEs and township-based enterprises after the two-year pause and devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dlamini said.
Those opting to stay and enjoy a festive Gauteng lifestyle summer vibe pre-and post-conference could experience tailored festive shopping experiences, rooftop dining, outdoor adventures, picnics and lifestyle and entertainment events.
“There is always more to discover in our urban playgrounds, enough to entice the business or events traveller to stay another day. With rising petrol costs, unaffordable flight tickets and some irresistible golden discounts offered this festive summer, staying and exploring Gauteng remains the most value-for-money and rewarding decision,” Motara said.
ANC elective conference set to inject more than R257m into Gauteng
The Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) estimates the ANC elective conference will inject more than R257m into the visitor economy and GDP of Gauteng.
The conference, from December 16 to 20 at the Nasrec Johannesburg Expo Centre, is expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the province, with more than 5,000 delegates from around the country and local and international media and guests.
According to the GTA, ANC conference delegates and visitors are expected to stay in the province for more than six days.
“Each delegate and visitor will be spending on accommodation, transportation, food and beverages, petrol and so on, while the conference ecosystem supports the audiovisual and eventing sector with related sub-sectors such as events management.
'Renewed ANC needs cash to support it'
“Security, printing, digital and information technology, financial services and cleaning services are all activated fully in line with the province’s established quality event hosting protocols”, said Gauteng MEC for economic development Tasneem Motara.
