Will the ANC be able to rebuild ahead of 2024?
Open divisions mirror past ones
The ANC heads into the crucial national elective conference this weekend burdened by warring factions and two presidential candidates who both have adverse findings hanging over their heads.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has the Phala Phala cloud hanging over him, is being contested by former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who lost his job in government in the aftermath of the Digital Vibes scandal...
