Soweto prepares kasi flavour for ANC delegates
Businesses stock up for a busy ANC weekend
While more than 3,000 delegates are expected to descend on Nasrec for the ANC’s national elective conference tomorrow, a number of B&Bs and restaurants in Soweto are hoping to cash in despite the low number of confirmed bookings received.
Vilakazi Precinct Accommodation Association chairperson Paula Majola said the organisation had received a few requests for accommodation from ANC delegates. The organisation manages 13 establishments on Vilakazi, with a total of 95 double rooms, and Majola said they had received the first request in October for all 95 rooms but as of yesterday afternoon no bookings were confirmed. A second request was made on Monday for five double rooms, which are also yet to be confirmed...
