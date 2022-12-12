×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Renewed ANC needs cash to support it'

He dismisses the cloud over Ramaphosa’s head as “just perceptions”

12 December 2022 - 09:11
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

For many outside the ANC, news that Bejani Chauke had emerged as the branches’ favourite to assume the role of the party’s treasurer-general at the party’s electoral conference starting this week, may have come as a surprise.

Chauke’s rivals for the position, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and most recently former Ekurhuleni mayor and regional leader Mzwandile Masina, enjoy greater media prominence that he does...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala