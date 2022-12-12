'Renewed ANC needs cash to support it'
He dismisses the cloud over Ramaphosa’s head as “just perceptions”
For many outside the ANC, news that Bejani Chauke had emerged as the branches’ favourite to assume the role of the party’s treasurer-general at the party’s electoral conference starting this week, may have come as a surprise.
Chauke’s rivals for the position, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and most recently former Ekurhuleni mayor and regional leader Mzwandile Masina, enjoy greater media prominence that he does...
'Renewed ANC needs cash to support it'
He dismisses the cloud over Ramaphosa’s head as “just perceptions”
For many outside the ANC, news that Bejani Chauke had emerged as the branches’ favourite to assume the role of the party’s treasurer-general at the party’s electoral conference starting this week, may have come as a surprise.
Chauke’s rivals for the position, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and most recently former Ekurhuleni mayor and regional leader Mzwandile Masina, enjoy greater media prominence that he does...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos