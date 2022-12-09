ANC Veterans League take stance on ‘tainted leaders'
'Those not towing party line are creating uncertainty in SA'
The ANC Veterans League National Task Team says if ANC members don’t tow the party line in Parliament and reject the Section 89 independent panel’s report on Phala Phala, they would be bringing uncertainty in the country.
ANC Veterans League national convener Snuki Zikalala urged ANC MPs to allow the president to continue with the process of bringing the report under review...
