North West man mauled to death by two pit bulls guarding local tavern

North West police are conducting an inquest into the death of a man who was allegedly mauled by two pit bulls at a tavern during the early hours of Saturday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani told TimesLIVE the tavern at Mogwase near Rustenburg was closed when the 39-year-old man scaled the wall of the property for reasons unknown.

“Patrons were instructed to leave the tavern at closing time, which was around 2am on Saturday morning.

“The tavern owner closed the place but the guy went back. We don’t know why. The gates were locked.”

The man was certified dead by paramedics.

Funani said as things stand the tavern owner won’t be charged.