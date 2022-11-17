SOWETAN | Ban pit bulls in residential areas
By Sowetan - 17 November 2022 - 10:04
We support the call for pit bulls to be banned as pets, as the number of fatalities caused by these dogs increases.
In less than a year, three children have died after they were savagely attacked by pit bulls...
