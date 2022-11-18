SPECIAL REPORT | Pitbull ban outcry
The department of agriculture met with pit bull breeders associations as it seeks what lies behind the breed viciousness and the growing number of attacks on humans, including babies.
The mother of the 12-year-old girl who lost her arm after being bitten by a pitbull says life has changed since the incident.
A breeder from Meadowlands in Soweto is not moved by the petition to have pit bulls, which are his source of income, banned.
Family recalls how neighbour’s pitbull viciously ...
"They tried using anything they could find including shovels to remove it, but this dog would not let go. It was a ...
Runner mauled by pit bulls recovering at home, lays charges with police
A runner who was attacked by two pit bulls on Friday in Edenvale has laid a charge with the police.
Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein
It is alleged the dog escaped from its enclosure and jumped over the fence into the neighbour's premises where the ...
Port Elizabeth woman, 64, dies after pit bull attack
An elderly man tried in vain to tear their pit bull from his wife as it mauled her to death in Port Elizabeth on Monday ...
Pietermaritzburg toddler attacked by pit bull has died in hospital
A three-year-old boy from Glenwood, Pietermaritzburg, who was mauled by a pitbull this week, has died in hospital of ...