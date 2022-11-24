SAHRC looking for woman saying 'black men worse than pit bulls'

The SA Human Rights Commission is assessing the origins of an audio clip in which a white woman could be heard referring to black people as rapists and thieves and calling for them to be killed.

Commission spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said on Thursday that the body does not know the identity of the woman at this stage.

“The South African Human Rights Commission is aware of the disturbing voice note. I can confirm that the Gauteng provincial office has registered a complaint and is assessing the matter,’’ Baloyi said.

In an audio clip that circulated on social media on Wednesday, the woman could be heard saying that black men are “worse than pit bulls’’.

“Ban the black man. They rape, steal and kill, worse than any pit bull could, and they get away with it. Ban those that are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni, ban the black men. Get all the black women and cut out their uteruses and ovaries that they cannot procreate because they [children] will all turn out the same because they are all the same.

“I am passionate about this. Ban them, kill them, shoot them and get rid of them because they are the problem, not pit bulls, not animals. Animals are beautiful and they deserve a warm bed, food, love and attention and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black man? Do you think God did, I don’t think so,’’ said the woman in the clip.

In recent weeks, there have been calls for the total ban of pit bulls as domestic pets after a spike in incidents in which pit bulls have mauled and killed children across the country.

In the latest report on Wednesday, a 15-month child was mauled by a neighbour's pit bull he was allegedly plying with in Gonubie Farm area in East London, Eastern Cape. The child died of his injuries at the hospital.

