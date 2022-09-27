×

South Africa

Family dogs kill boy, 10

By TimesLIVE - 27 September 2022 - 11:49
A 10-year-old boy from Gelvandale in Gqeberha has been mauled to death by the family’s two pit bulls. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Gloria Anderson

A 10-year-old boy from Gqeberha has been mauled to death by the family’s two pit bulls at his Gelvandale house.

It is unclear at this stage why the dogs turned on the boy, who succumbed to his injuries, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

Two other children were found in the house with the dogs and were unharmed when police arrived at 1.15pm on Monday.

Police shot dead both dogs.

An inquest docket will be opened for further investigation.

PODCAST | Are pit bulls vicious, or just misunderstood

TimesLIVE

