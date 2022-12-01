“A case of robbery and an inquest were opened at Greenwood Park SAPS for investigation.”
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics were dispatched to the scene.
“A man, believed to be about 30 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead by paramedics” he said.
“Reports from the scene allege the man was a suspect in a robbery at the premises.”
Suspected robber shot dead by Durban resident during home invasion
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
A Durban homeowner put up a fight when a suspected robber gained access to his property on Wednesday night, allegedly shooting the man dead.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo told TimesLIVE a man broke into the house in Umgeni Park, north of the city, at about 10pm.
“Shots were exchanged. The suspect was fatally wounded during the shooting.
