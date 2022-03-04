News

Suspected robber killed after allegedly pointing firearm at police officer

04 March 2022 - 13:22
A suspected robber was shot dead in Cape Town after allegedly pointing a firearm at a police officer.
A suspected robber was shot dead in Lansdowne, Cape Town, on Thursday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect was shot after allegedly pointing a firearm at a police officer.

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating. 

“ [We] confirm that a fleeing robbery suspect was fatally wounded last night [Thursday] in Lansdowne after he pointed a firearm at a police officer,” said Swartbooi.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of this suspect are under investigation by Ipid and enquiries are best addressed by their communication department.”

