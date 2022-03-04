Suspected robber killed after allegedly pointing firearm at police officer
A suspected robber was shot dead in Lansdowne, Cape Town, on Thursday night.
Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect was shot after allegedly pointing a firearm at a police officer.
He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating.
Suspected hijacker shot dead: Landsdowne, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/19ljq210no— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 4, 2022
“ [We] confirm that a fleeing robbery suspect was fatally wounded last night [Thursday] in Lansdowne after he pointed a firearm at a police officer,” said Swartbooi.
“The circumstances surrounding the death of this suspect are under investigation by Ipid and enquiries are best addressed by their communication department.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.