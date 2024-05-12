Soshanguve residents lose hope of winning battle against crime

Residents of crime-ridden Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, where a five-year-old boy was gunned down during a hijacking, say they have lost hope of winning the battle against crime.
Image: Supplied
Residents of crime-ridden Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, where a five-year-old boy was gunned down during a hijacking, say they have lost hope of winning the battle against crime.
Speaking to Sowetan on Sunday, residents told of how the rise in cost of living had led them to cancel community patrols to deal with the crime.
However, residents said when there were patrollers, thugs would shift their focus to other areas, which led them to abandon the patrols on top of lack of funds to pay patrollers.
“When we patrolled this section, criminals would commit crimes in another section, and when we shifted the focus to that area where they were, they would go to the other section that we were not patrolling. They wait for us to go to work, then get into our homes. A gun sound in this place is something that does not shock ,” said resident Christopher Katane.
Ditebogo Junior Phalane, five, was shot on Friday evening, while rushing to meet his father outside as he arrived home.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo on Sunday said they were still searching for the suspects.
“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s white Toyota bakkie and shot the five-year-old boy who later died in hospital,” Masondo said.
Family spokesperson Sam Kwenda said: “The boy was just happy to see his father. He rushed [out] with excitement. Little did he know [that he would be shot]. The father didn’t even resist the hijack he was cooperating with the criminals. He was rushed to a nearby clinic but that's where he lost his life. We are not coping as a family. The mother had just welcomed a new born few days ago,” said Kwenda.
Another resident, Kgapola Melita, said they live in fear,
“We used to have our own patrol but in 2021, we stopped because we couldn’t no longer afford to pay the security because our house bonds went up and we opted for whistles but we have failed [to curb crime].
“My children are traumatised because they heard the sound [of gunshots]. We have tried to fight crime but we have failed.
“It’s almost winter and every morning I have to start the car to heat it up. How will I do that now?”
Residents are now calling for crime wardens to be deployed in the area and for visible policing.
Politicians visited the Phalane family to offer their condolences on Sunday.
EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
said SA is a war zone.
“There are illicit weapons, police have been corrupted, and hotspots are known, but we don’t have deployment in those areas, why? What are police doing.”
“We have committed and we will make sure that the case of Junior remains on the national agenda until justice is found,” Ndlozi said.
ActionSA provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni, said that they are embarrassed about the level of crime in the country.
“I am a victim of this kind of crime but only materialistic things were lost, and you can’t compare it to the loss of Junior. It’s very sad and as ActionSA, we will make sure once we are in government that prisoners don’t get parole.”
