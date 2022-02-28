News

Two suspected robbers killed in attempted cash van heist in Delmas

28 February 2022 - 17:46
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police at the scene after a cash delivery vehicle was attacked on the R42 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday. Two suspected robbers were killed and two arrested after the attack.
Police at the scene after a cash delivery vehicle was attacked on the R42 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday. Two suspected robbers were killed and two arrested after the attack.
Image: SAPS

Two suspected robbers were killed and two arrested in an attempted cash delivery van heist on the R42 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

“According to the police report, a cash delivery van with two security guards was attacked by a group of heavily armed suspects.

“The suspects then tried to rob the guards of cash but their efforts were futile. Police were alerted and swiftly went to the scene and upon their arrival a shoot-out ensued,” Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

Mohlala said two suspects were shot dead while two other suspects reportedly hijacked a Toyota Quantum minibus and tried to flee the scene.

Police pursued the minibus and arrested two suspects, aged 24 and 34. The rest of the suspects fled the scene.

“Police managed to recover a rifle as well as magazines, jamming devices and police hand radios,” Mohlala said.

Police also confiscated a white Porsche Cayenne and silver BMW SUV allegedly used by the suspects in the robbery.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Delmas district court soon on charges of armed robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of explosives.

TimesLIVE

Bloodbath house owner in The Hill relieved workers survived gunfight

The man who owns one of the houses to which robbers ran as they exchanged gunfire with the police and several were killed is relieved that his ...
News
10 hours ago

Cash-in-transit robbers from SA and Botswana killed in gun battle with police in Gaborone

At least nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers from SA and Botswana were killed in a gun battle with police in Gaborone after a heist at a mall.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?
No SOE bail outs without justification as finance minister takes 'tough love' ...