Suspected robber shot in neck, another caught by police dog at Baywest Mall

Port Elizabeth police have foiled a robbery at Baywest Shopping Mall.

During the incident in the early hours on Monday, one suspect was shot in the neck and another apprehended by a police dog.

HeraldLIVE reported that three other suspects managed to escape.

The heist happened about 3.45am on Monday while security guards were collecting cash inside the centre.

The police were alerted when the centre’s CCTV operator spotted armed men inside the building’s passages.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of the flying squad arrived at the centre shortly afterwards, and spotted an old white Nissan bakkie parked near the ice rink section of the complex.